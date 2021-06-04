Lockheed seeking to produce 169 F-35 jets in 2022 in talks with government
Jun. 04, 2021 5:45 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)LMTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) says it is in discussions with the U.S. government to finalize total F-135 aircraft deliveries and production rates for 2022.
- "While initial discussions indicated 169 aircraft in 2022, we will provide a production range when finalized," the company says.
- Lockheed revealed plans earlier this week at a Bernstein conference to produce and deliver 169 of the fighter jets in 2022, eventually flattening out at ~175 aircraft per year thereafter.
- The company, which has struggled to enter full production of the F-135 because of COVID-19 disruptions, expects to deliver 133-139 jets this year.
- Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics both provide large short-term upside and little downside at current price levels, Envision Research writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.