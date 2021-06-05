Soccer fans to become soccer investors at Manchester United
Jun. 05, 2021 9:52 AM ETManchester United plc (MANU), MVPMVP, AFCJF, ASRAF, SSLZF, CLTFF, BORUF, JVTSF, MANUBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) will allow its fans to buy shares in the club that will carry with them the same voting rights as the owning Glazer family.
- The decision is being called the latest repercussion of the failed move by Manchester United and other soccer powerhouses to form a breakaway Super League in Europe that would have been slotted above Champions League. That league drew the ire of the soccer world by guaranteeing inclusion to the top level for a select few clubs without earning it on the pitch.
- The new Man U voting shares will give supporters a way to build a meaningful ownership stake in the club. A new fan advisory board is also being designed to give supporters more influence on the decisions of the organization.
- What if the new class of shares catches on? There is the possibility of some retail level excitement either driving shares up or down (think GameStop, AMC Entertainment and Bed Bath & Beyond) in what could be a deeper level of participation of soccer fans with the publicly-traded shares of the clubs they support.
- Besides Manchester United, other soccer clubs with shares that trade on various exchanges include Juventus (OTCPK:JVTSF), Borussia Dortmund (OTCPK:BORUF), Celtic (OTCPK:CLTFF), Lazio S.p.A. (OTC:SSLZF), Turkey-traded Fenerbache Futbol, AS Roma (OTCPK:ASRAF), Turkey-traded Galatasaray Sport, Turkey-traded Trabzonspor Sporti, Hong Kong-traded Birmingham Sports and AFC Ajax (OTC:AFCJF).
- Another way to play to the club soccer theme is through the Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP), which has Juventus, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund listed as top holdings. Those investments could be timely ahead of next season when fans are expected to nearly fill stadiums again. The soccer club-heavy ETF is running a little bit ahead of the S&P 500 Index over the last month.
