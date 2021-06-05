Reckitt Benckiser sells infant formula business in China for $2.2B
Jun. 05, 2021 3:23 PM ETReckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF)RBGPFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- After completing a strategic review started in February 2021, Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCPK:RBGPF) agrees to sell its infant formula and child nutrition business in China ("IFCN China") to Primavera Capital Group for an implied enterprise value of $2.2B.
- Reckitt will hold on to an 8% stake in IFCN China and expects net cash proceeds of ~$1.3B, which it plans to use to reduce net debt.
- The transaction includes the sale of manufacturing plants in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, and Guangzhou, China, as well as a royalty-free perpetual and exclusive license of Mead Johnson and Enfa brands in China.
- Reckitt will continue to own those brands globally and will operate those brands in the rest of the world.
- Reckitt expects to incur cash tax cost of ~£300M ($425M) and transaction and other costs of ~£200M ($283M).
- As a result of the sale, the company also expects to incur a net loss of ~£2.5B ($3.5B), mainly from re-measuring goodwill and intangible assets for IFCN China.
- Reckitt expects its December 2020 net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio to be reduced to ~0.2x to 2.2x.
- Its Greater China infant business formula business represented 6% of group sales, which were almost $19.8B in 2020. In March, Reuters reported that Reckitt intended to sell the business for more than $2B.