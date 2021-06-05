Reckitt Benckiser sells infant formula business in China for $2.2B

Formula, Scoop and Bottle
Photo by AlasdairJames/E+ via Getty Images

  • After completing a strategic review started in February 2021, Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCPK:RBGPF) agrees to sell its infant formula and child nutrition business in China ("IFCN China") to Primavera Capital Group for an implied enterprise value of $2.2B.
  • Reckitt will hold on to an 8% stake in IFCN China and expects net cash proceeds of ~$1.3B, which it plans to use to reduce net debt.
  • The transaction includes the sale of manufacturing plants in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, and Guangzhou, China, as well as a royalty-free perpetual and exclusive license of Mead Johnson and Enfa brands in China.
  • Reckitt will continue to own those brands globally and will operate those brands in the rest of the world.
  • Reckitt expects to incur cash tax cost of ~£300M ($425M) and transaction and other costs of ~£200M ($283M).
  • As a result of the sale, the company also expects to incur a net loss of ~£2.5B ($3.5B), mainly from re-measuring goodwill and intangible assets for IFCN China.
  • Reckitt expects its December 2020 net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio to be reduced to ~0.2x to 2.2x.
  • Its Greater China infant business formula business represented 6% of group sales, which were almost $19.8B in 2020. In March, Reuters reported that Reckitt intended to sell the business for more than $2B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.