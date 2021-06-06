Tiger hedge fund titan Julian Robertson likes Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft
Jun. 06, 2021 9:03 AM ET By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Hedge fund titan Julian Robertson likes big tech stocks including Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
- “I think they are good value,” Robertson, 88, founder of Tiger Management, told the Financial Times in a rare interview earlier this week. “I don’t think the valuations are . . . much higher than they’ve been all along.”
- Tiger Management, which rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s and became on of the world's top hedge fund, shut down around 2000. After closing down, Robertson seeded several of his proteges, called "Tiger Cubs" and they run well known hedge funds including Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Maverick Capital, Lone Pine and Discovery Capital.
- Robertson and his son Alex, who is president and chief operating officer of Tiger Management, told the FT they see similarities between the big tech companies of today and the "nifty 50" stocks that started in the 1970s.
- Tiger Management added to its holdings in Microsoft, Facebook, Alphabet and Uber (NYSE:UBER) in Q1, according to a 13F filing from last month.
- Robertson told the paper that he was “starting to see some signs of” over exuberance “throughout the entire investment world”. But he added: “I don’t think it’s enough to overwhelm the whole market.”
