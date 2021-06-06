Celsius Holdings tops gainer, while Chinese Tutoring tops consumer defensive losers list
Jun. 05, 2021
- Consumer Defensive stocks as a sector managed a gain for the week, with the XLP Select Sector Consumer Staples SPDR Fund rising 1%.
- The top five outperformers in the consumer defensive sector (of stocks with a market cap of $300M+) for the week ending June 4, 2021:
- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) +19%.
- BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) +16.5%. The company gained 6% after JBS Foods said it will reopen most of its plants after a cyberattack shut down operations and analysts expect the overall pricing trend for meat is expected to stay on the rise amid commodity and labor inflation.
- Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) +14.8%. The company takes its first steps in the wine market in Brazil.
- Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.B) +14.5%.
- Revlon (NYSE:REV) +14.4% as the stock was listed under the high level of short interest on NYSE. Stock is up 32% since 1 month.
- Chinese tutoring companies Tal Education, New Oriental, 17 Education & Technology and Gaotu Techedu fell during the week on concerns about stricter China regulations on the after school tutoring sector.
- Tutoring companies have been weaker in recent weeks after Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need for regulations for both online and offline after-school training institutions. Four Chinese tutoring companies tops the loser list.
- The week's top five decliners among Consumer defensive stocks ($300M market cap or more):
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) -26%. Goldman cuts Gaotu Techedu on slower enrollment, revenue growth expectations. YTD -72.5%.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) -23.7%. China’s market regulators have fined 15 different private tutoring companies for a sum of $5.7M. Schools operated by TAL Education were included in the group that were fined. YTD -58%.
- RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) -15.6%. The company fell 7% on June 2 after reporting Q1 results.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) -13.6%.
- New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) -10%. China’s market regulators have fined 15 different private tutoring companies for a sum of $5.7M. Schools operated by New Oriental Education were included in the group that were fined. YTD -50%.
