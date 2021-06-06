Thermo Fisher Scientific targets M&A as COVID-19-related impact wanes
Jun. 05, 2021 9:52 PM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)ABTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) a clear beneficiary of the pandemic slumped ~4.8% on the day the rival Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) revised down its 2021 guidance citing the pressure on the demand for COVID-19 diagnostics. Abbott shares lost ~9.3% in response.
- When Thermo Fisher recorded a sequential revenue decline of ~6.1% in Q1 2021, the sales from the COVID-19 response witnessed even a steeper decline at ~9.4% QoQ to make up ~29.3% of the top-line compared to ~30.3% in the previous quarter.
- In comparison, Abbott’s global COVID-19 testing sales fell ~8.3% sequentially driving the top-line ~2.3% QoQ lower in Q1 2021, to make up ~21.0% of total revenue.
- As the graph shows, both companies continue to underperform the broader market as the pandemic impact starts to diminish, but Wall Street sticks to a very bullish rating on Thermo Fisher as the company currently trades at a discount in terms of its 5-year average forward PE.
- Seeking Alpha contributors seem to differ in their views with two authors giving neutral ratings for the company over the past 90-day period compared to four bullish ratings for Abbott. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha quant ratings are neutral on both companies.
- SA author, StockBros Research expects Thermo Fisher to make use of its strong liquidity level to counter the diminishing impact of the pandemic.
- The management recently upped its 2021 outlook for revenue by $500M indicating ~10% YoY growth. A benefit of $225M is expected from the recently completed acquisition of Mesa Biotech with the remainder attributed mainly to the improved outlook for the base business.
- Despite the pressure on liquidity with Q1 cash and equivalents standing at $5.6B compared to ~$10.3B in 2020 year-end, the company has looked for more acquisitions to sustain the revenue growth.
- It has already agreed to acquire the contract research organization PPD in a deal valued at $17.4 excluding debt.
- However, Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Simpson who predicts high single-digit to low double-digit revenue growth for Thermo Fisher in 2021 argues that the current administration’s strict antitrust views could hurt the company’s M&A ambitions.