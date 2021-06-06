Smaller Communications names take place among giants atop sector's Quant Ratings

  • A look at the bigger Communications Services stocks atop Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings brings up some familiar names for those invested in the tech-media giants - Alphabet, Facebook, Comcast.
  • It's a few under-the-radar names that stand out as noteworthy among the more familiar ones. Of the seven tickers in the sector that are small-cap or larger ($300M-plus market capitalization) and have "Very Bullish" Quant Ratings today, four are accounted for by the Alphabet share classes (GOOG and GOOGL), Facebook, and Comcast.
  • The other three are somewhat smaller players with exposure to broadband Internet: Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL), Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) and Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO).
  • Consolidated Communications is the outlier from a size perspective as a $737M company. It offers telecom services to both business and residential customers, including high-speed Internet as well as voice-over-IP phone services, some commercial data connectivity services, and wholesale.
  • And despite its quantitative strength, Wall Street analysts are mostly Neutral. It's been on a run in 2021, up 72%, and that's a big part of the reason Citi cut its rating to Sell last week.
  • It's scoring nicely on Quant factors of Momentum and Revisions, as well as Value and Growth. From a Quant Ratings perspective it's the top-ranked stock in its industry of Integrated Telecommunication Services, better than AT&T.
  • Altice USA - the fourth-biggest cable service provide in the United States - has stayed a factor in American TV/broadband via a series of acquisitions over the past five years. Netherlands-based Altice elected to enter the U.S. market by buying Suddenlink Communications, but then took a heavy footprint in the New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania region with a $17.7B purchase of Cablevision from the Dolan family.
  • Since then its parent spun it off into a separate public company, and more acquisitions have followed, including digital news service Cheddar. Recently, Seeking Alpha contributor Librarian Capital praised the stock's 7%-plus free cash flow yield and an aggressive plan to buy back stock.
  • From the Quant perspective, it ranks No. 2 in its industry of Cable and Satellite, behind just Comcast.
  • And Millicom focuses on providing fixed and mobile services to customers in Latin America and Africa. That often comes under the brand Tigo - which it's operated for 17 years (and the company, which traded under the ticker symbol MIICF, switched its ticker to TIGO when it started trading on Nasdaq in January 2019).
  • Millicom ranks No. 1 in Quant Rankings in its industry of Wireless Telecommunication Services, ahead of Telephone & Data Systems, T-Mobile, and América Móvil. It does best on the factors of Revisions and Value - and the Quant Ratings turned Very Bullish coinciding fairly closely with first-quarter earnings.Top Communications stocks by Quant Rating
