United Airlines requires new hires to be vaccinated against Covid
Jun. 06, 2021
- Ever since the coronavirus vaccine rollout, companies have been debating whether to require staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or incentivize workers to get the jab. States and cities are also targeting Americans who might be reluctant to get the vaccine with pot, beer and savings bonds. The Biden administration has even set a goal of having 70% of American adults receive at least one vaccine dose by July 4 as demand for the jabs slow across the nation.
- The latest? United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) will require external candidates with job offers made after June 15 to confirm they have been fully vaccinated by their start date, following a similar move by Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)
- "As we welcome new employees to the company, it's important we instill in them United's strong commitment to safety," tweeted aviation specialist Brian Sumers, who uploaded a company memo. "Those who are unable to be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons will have access to a reasonable accommodation process to evaluate their circumstances."
- Go deeper: While United is not requiring current employees to be vaccinated, it's adding some policies that encourage it. Last month, the carrier reached an agreement with its pilots' union that does not make the jab mandatory, but provides extra pay and vacation days to those who receive it. The deal also restricted unvaccinated pilots from working on trips to destinations that require them to get vaccinated.
- Last month, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued revised guidance allowing employers to offer incentives to get their workers vaccinated against COVID-19.