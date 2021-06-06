Online insurance marketplace Policygenius planning IPO sooner rather than later
- Insurtech Policygenius is considering an initial public at some point likely in the not too distant future.
- "We are heading towards profitable and we are thinking about what's next for us on the capital markets horizon and maybe going public sooner rather than later." Policygenius co-founder and CEO Jennifer Fitzgerald said in an interview with NPR podcast "How I Built This With Guy Raz" late last month.
- Fitzgerald and her partner Francois de Lame created Policygenius in 2014 after they both left jobs at consulting firm McKinsey. The online insurance marketplace now has more than 30M users.
- Policygenius eventually plans to offer insurance policies of its own, according to Fitzgerald.
- "We have actually built out every single layer that we would to also be an insurance company except for the balance sheet to take on the risk," Fitzgerald told the podcast.
- Policygenius competitors include public companies such as SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT), Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Hippo, which is going public through a SPAC deal with Reinvent Technology Partners Z (RTPZ) as well as private cos. including The Zebra and Insureon.
- Policygenius early last year said it raised $100M in Series D funding led by KKR (NYSE:KKR). Existing investors in the company, include Norwest Venture Partners, Revolution Ventures, Susa Ventures, AXA Venture Partners, MassMutual Ventures and Transamerica Ventures.
- Since raising its $30M Series C round in early 2017, Policygenius has grown annualized revenues to $60 million as of early 2020, a 10 times increase.
