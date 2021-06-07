Autodesk makes $3.9B buyout offer for software peer Altium

Jun. 06, 2021 10:55 PM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK), ALMFFADSK, ALMFFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) says it has made a proposal to buy software maker Altium Ltd. (OTCPK:ALMFF) for A$38.50/share (~US$29.81), which values the company at A$5.05B (US$3.91B).
  • Altium, which is headquartered in San Diego, California, and trades on the Australian Securities Exchange, has rejected the offer, saying it undervalued the company's growth potential.
  • Autodesk reportedly approached Altium earlier this year to discuss a range of options including a partnership where Autodesk would have taken a stake in Altium, or a takeover.
  • Autodesk has a strong outlook as the construction industry recovers, which is reflected in the stock's current valuation, Gen Alpha writes in a new analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
