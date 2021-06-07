Innovent Bio, Hutchmed's Tyvyt + Fruquintinib show promising action in colorectal cancer study

Jun. 07, 2021
  • Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) with Hutchmed (NASDAQ:HCM) present Phase 1b study results in advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) patients at the 2021 American Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
  • This is a Phase 1b dose escalation and dose expansion study to evaluate the tolerability, safety and preliminary efficacy of Tyvyt (sintilimab) plus Elunate (fruquintinib), and to determine the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D).
  • The objective response rate (ORR) was 22.7% (10/44, 95% CI: 11.5-37.8%) with 27.3% (6/22) in the 5mg-intermittent group and 18.2% (4/22) in the 3mg-continuous group.
  • With a median follow-up time of 11.3 (range: 9.8-11.7) months, progression free survival (PFS) was 5.6 (95% CI:4.3-7.5) months among all 44 patients, with 6.9 months for the 5mg-intermittent group and 4.2 months for the 3mg-continuous group.
  • The safety for this combination therapy was controllable.
  • #ASCO21
