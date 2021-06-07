Iovance Bio reports 33-month follow up data for lifileucel in advanced melanoma at ASCO21
Jun. 07, 2021 12:35 AM ETIovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA)IOVA
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) announces updated clinical data for lifileucel from Cohort 2 in the C-144-01 clinical study in patients with advanced melanoma.
- Median duration of response (DOR) was not reached at 33.1 months of median study follow up (range: 2.2 to 38.5+ months) and Overall Response Rate remained at 36.4%.
- Responses deepened over time and one patient converted from partial to complete response at 24 months post lifileucel infusion.
- A multivariable model showed that for every six-month decrease in cumulative duration of prior anti-PD-1 therapy, DOR to lifileucel will be nearly doubled.
- These results suggest that early intervention with lifileucel at the time of initial progression on anti-PD-1 therapy may maximize benefit.
- The adverse event profile was consistent with the underlying advanced disease, with no new safety risks identified for lifileucel during long-term follow-up.
- The data were presented at the ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting.
- Earlier, the company reported positive lifileucel combo data in Cohort 1A of IOV-COM-202 study.
- #ASCO21