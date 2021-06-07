Asia-Pacific markets mostly lower; China May exports grew at a slower pace
Jun. 07, 2021 1:00 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan +0.37%.
- China -0.21%. China’s exports in dollar terms rose 27.9% Y/Y in May, lower than the forecast of +32.1% and prior month's gain of 32.3%.
- May imports rose 51.1% Y/Y compared to expectations of +51.5%, prior +43.1%.
- China trade balance came in at $45.53B, expected $50.5B, prior was $42.9B.
- Hong Kong -0.77%.
- Australia -0.08%.
- Meanwhile, over the weekend, the Group of Seven rich nations reached a historic deal on global tax reform that calls for firms globally to pay at least 15% tax on earnings.
- Oil prices were lower, with Brent crude futures down 0.54% to $71.50/barrel. U.S. crude futures shed 0.4% to $69.34/barrel.
- U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.03%; S&P 500 -0.11%; Nasdaq -0.15%.