Tesla cancels Model S Plaid Plus; "No need, as Plaid is just so good" tweets Elon Musk
Jun. 07, 2021
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has canceled the most expensive variant of its flagship sedan, the Model S Plaid Plus, source CNBC.
- On Sunday, Elon Musk wrote on Twitter, “Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good.”
- He further added, “0 to 60mph in under 2 secs. Quickest production car ever made of any kind. Has to be felt to be believed.”
- Last week, Musk said that Model S Plaid delivery is pushed to June 10 as it "needs one more week of tweak".
- In March, Tesla raised the price of the Model S Plaid Plus by $10,000 bringing it to about $150,000.
- Also according to CNET, the option to order the Model S Plaid Plus variant was removed from Tesla’s website around the last week of May.
- The Plaid Plus debuted early this year with specs of 1,100 horsepower, 520 miles of range and a 0-60 mph time under 2 seconds.
