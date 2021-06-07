Argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab from Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Jun. 07, 2021 3:06 AM ETargenx SE (ARGX)JNJ, ARGXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) plans to regain worldwide rights to its anti-CD70 antibody cusatuzumab from Cilag GmbH International, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
  • The ongoing Phase 1b ELEVATE trial is evaluating cusatuzumab in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine in newly-diagnosed, elderly patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • The collaboration and licensing agreement between argenx and Janssen was initiated in 2018 to develop cusatuzumab to treat AML and myelodysplastic syndromes.
  • Argenx was notified of Janssen’s decision to discontinue the collaboration agreement during a regularly scheduled steering committee meeting on June 4, 2021.
  • Following termination of the collaboration, argenx can elect that Janssen operationally support the treatment and follow-up of patients enrolled in ongoing cusatuzumab clinical trials.
