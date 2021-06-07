KalVista Pharma's oral KVD900 shows rapid improvement in HAE attacks in mid-stage study

Jun. 07, 2021 3:15 AM ETKalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV)KALV, HAEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) announces clinical data supporting KVD900 as an oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) at the 12th C1-Inhibitor Deficiency & Angioedema Workshop.
  • An analysis of the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile of KVD900 and attack symptom severity in Phase 2 cross-over trial in patients with HAE type I and II is as follows:
  • KVD900 achieves rapid plasma exposures, with near complete plasma kallikrein inhibition within 30 minutes.
  • A 50% reduction in the composite VAS was reached for 50% of the attacks treated with KVD900 within six hours vs. greater than 12 hours for attacks treated with placebo.
  • By 24 hours, 74% of KVD900-treated attacks showed a 50% reduction in score compared to 38% for placebo-treated attacks.
  • Adverse events were of mild or moderate intensity with no severe or serious adverse events reported. Overall, the single administration of KVD900 appeared safe and well tolerated.
