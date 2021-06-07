European shares mixed; Germany factory orders misses forecast
Jun. 07, 2021 4:08 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London +0.17%. May Halifax house prices rose 1.3% M/M vs expectations of +1.2%; prior +1.4%.
- On annual terms, May house prices were 9.5% higher over prior year vs. forecast of +10.0%, prior +8.2%.
- Germany -0.12%. April factory orders fell 0.2% M/M, below expectations of a 0.5% gain, prior +3.9%.
- The Economy Ministry said weakness was driven in particular by lower domestic demand.
- Factory orders WDA +78.9% Y/Y vs. estimate os +77.8%, prior +29.2%.
- France -0.06%.
- Euro zone government yields were steady. Germany’s 10-year bond yield was flat at -0.21%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.80%. Italy’s 10-year bond yield dipped to a one-month low at 0.869%.