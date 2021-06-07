European shares mixed; Germany factory orders misses forecast

Jun. 07, 2021 4:08 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • London +0.17%. May Halifax house prices rose 1.3% M/M vs expectations of +1.2%; prior +1.4%.
  • On annual terms, May house prices were 9.5% higher over prior year vs. forecast of +10.0%, prior +8.2%.
  • Germany -0.12%. April factory orders fell 0.2% M/M, below expectations of a 0.5% gain, prior +3.9%.
  • The Economy Ministry said weakness was driven in particular by lower domestic demand.
  • Factory orders WDA +78.9% Y/Y vs. estimate os +77.8%, prior +29.2%.
  • France -0.06%.
  • Euro zone government yields were steady. Germany’s 10-year bond yield was flat at -0.21%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.80%. Italy’s 10-year bond yield dipped to a one-month low at 0.869%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.