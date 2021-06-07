Addex, Janssen initiate Phase 2 study of ADX71149 for epilepsy
Jun. 07, 2021 4:31 AM ETAddex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN)ADXN, JNJBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) announces that the first patients have been enrolled into a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating JNJ-40411813 (ADX71149) in patients with epilepsy, being conducted in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
- Data from the study are expected in Q3 2022.
- The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the efficacy of JNJ-40411813 (ADX71149) in combination with levetiracetam using a time-to-event endpoint.
- Addex has granted Janssen Pharmaceuticals an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize mGlu2 PAM compounds, and is eligible for up to a total of €109M in milestone payments.
- In addition, Addex is eligible for low double-digit royalties on net sales of compounds developed under the agreement.