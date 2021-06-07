GOL Linhas transported 1.1M passengers in May 2021
Jun. 07, 2021 5:07 AM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)GOLBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) announces preliminary air traffic figures for May 2021.
- In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 518.6% and supply (ASK) increased by 425.5%.
- GOL's domestic load factor was 88.0% in May, a 13.3 p.p increase YoY.
- GOL transported 1.1M passengers during the month, an increase of 547.3% YoY.
- Domestic departures rose 401.7% YoY to 6,864.
- Seats occupancy in May increased 457.3% YoY to 1,221K.
- GOL did not operate regular international flights during May.