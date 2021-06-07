GOL Linhas transported 1.1M passengers in May 2021

  • GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) announces preliminary air traffic figures for May 2021.
  • In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 518.6% and supply (ASK) increased by 425.5%.
  • GOL's domestic load factor was 88.0% in May, a 13.3 p.p increase YoY.
  • GOL transported 1.1M passengers during the month, an increase of 547.3% YoY.
  • Domestic departures rose 401.7% YoY to 6,864.
  • Seats occupancy in May increased 457.3% YoY to 1,221K.
  • GOL did not operate regular international flights during May.
