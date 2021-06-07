Elekta and Philips boost existing partnership in precise and individualized oncology care solutions
Jun. 07, 2021 5:29 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), EKTAYPHG, EKTAFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAF) and Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) has extended their partnership to advance comprehensive and personalized cancer care by leveraging their capabilities to pursue integrated vendor-agnostic solutions, enhancing interoperability between the two parties' systems and software in order to drive precision in oncology.
- The partnership intends to further deliver a superior experience in diagnosis and adaptive, personalized treatments for clinicians, shorter treatment times and more precise therapy for patients, and lowered costs of care for healthcare providers.
- Gustaf Salford, Elekta's President and CEO said, "Together, we'll combine advanced informatics and image-guided RT solutions to deliver greater precision in oncology. This means easier selection by clinicans of the optimal treatment strategy and more efficient and effective therapy delivery."