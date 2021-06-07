Scholastic CEO M. Richard Robinson, Jr. dies unexpectedly

Jun. 07, 2021 5:29 AM ETScholastic Corporation (SCHL)SCHLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) announces that M. Richard Robinson, Jr. the company's Chairman and a longtime head of Scholastic, who shaped the reading habits of millions of young readers through such bestsellers as J.K. Rowling's “Harry Potter” novels and through a wide range of educational materials, reading clubs and book fairs passed away unexpectedly.
  • Robinson, 84 years old, had been in excellent health and had been overseeing Scholastic's long-term strategic direction and day-to-day operations for the better part of five decades, the company said.
  • James Barge, Scholastic's lead independent director, will work with Iole Lucchese, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; Andrew Hedden, EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; and Kenneth Cleary, CFO to ensure that all day-to-day operations continue without interruption.
  • The company's Class A shareholders and the company's board of directors will be meeting independently to determine the best course for the company's direction, including the appointment of an interim operating head.
