Novartis' iptacopan met primary endpoint in Phase II study in rare kidney disease
Jun. 07, 2021 5:34 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)NVSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces results from Phase II study of iptacopan (LNP023) in primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN).
- The study met the primary endpoint with statistically significant (p=0.038) dose response effect on reduction in proteinuria, a key risk predictor in kidney disease progression with iptacopan vs. placebo, at 90 days.
- At the highest dose of 200mg twice daily, a 23% reduction in proteinuria was predicted, compared with placebo, at 90 days.
- Iptacopan also showed a trend toward stabilization of kidney function and a favorable safety and tolerability profile.
- Novartis has plans to initiate additional Phase III studies in other renal indications.
- Also, iptacopan is in development for a life-threatening blood disorder, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
- The data were presented at the 58th ERA-EDTA Congress held virtually from June 5–8, 2021.