Nomad Foods to refinance its existing senior secured term loan facility and raise additional debt capital
Jun. 07, 2021 5:46 AM ETNomad Foods Limited (NOMD)NOMDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to refinance its existing €553M senior secured term loan facility with a new 7-year term facility.
- The company also intends to upsize its existing revolving cash flow facility to a new €175M, 5-year revolving cash flow facility.
- There can be no assurance that the refinancing will take place.
- The company is also seeking for potential senior secured financing of up to €750M.
- Proceeds from such potential financing sources, including the new senior secured term loan and ~€290M of cash on balance sheet are expected to fund entire €400M of senior secured notes due 2024, existing EUR Term Loan B and the acquisition of Fortenova Group’s Frozen Food Business Group.
- Pursuant to this effect, Nomad expects its leverage ratio to be approximately 3.7x.