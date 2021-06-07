Nasdaq, S&P 500 dip as Yellen says higher rates a 'good thing'
Jun. 07, 2021 5:54 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), QQQ, DIABy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor43 Comments
- Closing out the prior week near record highs, U.S. stock futures pulled back on Monday as it became more likely that the Fed could raise interest rates earlier than expected. Fresh off her return from the G7 finance minister meeting in London, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen went on Bloomberg News with a message that Biden should push ahead with his infrastructure plans valued at $4T, even if that pushes inflation into 2022. While the Fed is "operationally independent" from the Treasury, their roles have been becoming more enmeshed since the coronavirus crisis (and even before), and the central bank would have to respond to any economic changes the heavy spending would bring. Dow -0.1%; S&P 500 -0.3%; Nasdaq -0.5%.
- Quote: "If we ended up with a slightly higher interest rate environment it would actually be a plus for society's point of view and the Fed's point of view. We've been fighting inflation that’s too low and interest rates that are too low now for a decade. We want them to go back to a normal interest rate environment, and if this helps a little bit to alleviate things then that's not a bad thing - that's a good thing."
- "I will not give up on the next packages," Yellen continued. "They're not meant as stimulus, they're meant as investments to address long-standing needs of our economy." For his part, Jerome Powell - who took the reigns at the Fed from Yellen in 2018, has tried to assure investors that he wouldn't waver on easy monetary policy anytime soon. He has pledged to keep interest rates near zero through 2023 as the American economy comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- What else to watch: Friday’s jobs report showed 559K jobs were added in May, while the unemployment rate fell to 5.8% (from 6.1%). The non-farm payrolls figure - which missed expectations - appeared light enough to keep the Fed from acting, but strong enough to maintain investor confidence in the economy. Also keep an eye on memeland. Volatile plays like AMC, BlackBerry and GameStop are marginally higher this morning, but anything can play out in the regular session.
- Meanwhile, G7 nations reached a framework on a global minimum tax over the weekend, but there's still a long way to go until a completed agreement.