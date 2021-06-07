Novartis' Tabrecta shows potential as treatment in METex14 non-small cell lung cancer
Jun. 07, 2021 6:13 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)NVSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces overall survival (OS) and updated overall response rate (ORR) data following treatment with Tabrecta (capmatinib) in adult patients with MET exon 14 skipping (METex14) metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The analysis includes new data from the treatment-naïve (1L) expansion cohort 7 and previously-treated (2L+) cohort 6, and mature data from previously-reported cohorts, for a total of 160 patients.
- Tabrecta achieved ORR of 65.6% (95% CI: 46.8, 81.4) in treatment-naïve patients and 51.6% (95% CI: 33.1, 69.8) among previously-treated patients in new expansion cohort analysis of additional patients.
- In Cohort 5b and 4, ORR was 67.9% and 40.6% in first-line and second-line settings, respectively.
- A median OS was 20.8 months in treatment-naïve patients and 13.6 months in previously-treated patients in first published mature data.
- Median OS for expansion Cohorts 6 & 7 are not reached.
- Median duration of response (DOR) was 12.6 months (95% Cl: 5.6‑NE) and NE (not estimated) (95% CI: 5.5-NE) among treatment-naïve patients (Cohort 5b and Cohort 7, respectively).
- In Cohort 4 and 6, median DOR was 9.7 months (95% Cl: 5.6‑13.0) and 8.4 months (95% Cl: 4.2‑NE) among previously-treated patients, respectively.
- No new safety signals or unexpected safety findings were observed. 98% of subjects had at least one adverse event (AE) of any grade and 50.9% of subjects had at least one serious SAE.
- Data will be be presented during the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.
