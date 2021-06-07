Novartis' Tabrecta shows potential as treatment in METex14 non-small cell lung cancer

Jun. 07, 2021 6:13 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)NVSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces overall survival (OS) and updated overall response rate (ORR) data following treatment with Tabrecta (capmatinib) in adult patients with MET exon 14 skipping (METex14) metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The analysis includes new data from the treatment-naïve (1L) expansion cohort 7 and previously-treated (2L+) cohort 6, and mature data from previously-reported cohorts, for a total of 160 patients.
  • Tabrecta achieved ORR of 65.6% (95% CI: 46.8, 81.4) in treatment-naïve patients and 51.6% (95% CI: 33.1, 69.8) among previously-treated patients in new expansion cohort analysis of additional patients.
  • In Cohort 5b and 4, ORR was 67.9% and 40.6% in first-line and second-line settings, respectively.
  • A median OS was 20.8 months in treatment-naïve patients and 13.6 months in previously-treated patients in first published mature data.
  • Median OS for expansion Cohorts 6 & 7 are not reached.
  • Median duration of response (DOR) was 12.6 months (95% Cl: 5.6‑NE) and NE (not estimated) (95% CI: 5.5-NE) among treatment-naïve patients (Cohort 5b and Cohort 7, respectively).
  • In Cohort 4 and 6, median DOR was 9.7 months (95% Cl: 5.6‑13.0) and 8.4 months (95% Cl: 4.2‑NE) among previously-treated patients, respectively.
  • No new safety signals or unexpected safety findings were observed. 98% of subjects had at least one adverse event (AE) of any grade and 50.9% of subjects had at least one serious SAE.
  • Data will be be presented during the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.
  • #ASCO21
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.