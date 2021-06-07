Warren Buffett-backed BYD ships 100 EV Tang SUVs to Norway
Jun. 07, 2021
- Chinese automaker BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) has shipped 100 units of its all-electric Tang SUV, the first batch of vehicles for a planned delivery of 1,500 electric cars to Norway by the end of this year - CNBC.
- Shipped cars are set to arrive at dealerships in Norway by the end of the summer and will be sold for 599,900 Norwegian kroner.
- Chinese electric car start-ups Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Nio (NYSE:NIO) have also tapped into Norway, where electric vehicles have dominated new passenger car sales for the last three years.
- Xpeng said it delivered more than 300 units of its G3 SUV to Norway in the first quarter, followed by 100 cars in December.
- Nio plans to begin delivering its ES8 SUV to Norway in September, with the ET7 sedan set for local deliveries in 2022. The company is set to open a flagship “Nio House” store in Oslo in Q3.
