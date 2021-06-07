Warren Buffett-backed BYD ships 100 EV Tang SUVs to Norway

Warren Buffett Joins Hillary Clinton At Campaign Event In Omaha
Photo by Steve Pope/Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Chinese automaker BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) has shipped 100 units of its all-electric Tang SUV, the first batch of vehicles for a planned delivery of 1,500 electric cars to Norway by the end of this year - CNBC.
  • Shipped cars are set to arrive at dealerships in Norway by the end of the summer and will be sold for 599,900 Norwegian kroner.
  • Chinese electric car start-ups Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Nio (NYSE:NIO) have also tapped into Norway, where electric vehicles have dominated new passenger car sales for the last three years.
  • Xpeng said it delivered more than 300 units of its G3 SUV to Norway in the first quarter, followed by 100 cars in December.
  • Nio plans to begin delivering its ES8 SUV to Norway in September, with the ET7 sedan set for local deliveries in 2022. The company is set to open a flagship “Nio House” store in Oslo in Q3.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Livy Investment Research says BYD is set for an accelerated era of growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.