Novartis' tislelizumab improves overall survival, shows anti-tumor activity in esophageal cancer patients

  • Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces results from Phase III RATIONALE 302 trial showing the investigational anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor tislelizumab improved overall survival (OS) vs. chemotherapy (median 8.6 months vs. 6.3 months, p=0.0001)
  • The study evaluated tislelizumab in patients with unresectable recurrent locally advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) who had received prior systemic therapy.
  • Results showed tislelizumab extended median OS by 2.3 months compared to chemotherapy with a 30% reduction in the risk of death (HR=0.70, 95% CI: 0.57-0.85, p=0.0001).
  • In PD-L1+ patients, tislelizumab extended median OS by 3.5 months with a 46% reduction in the risk of death (HR=0.54, 95% CI: 0.36-0.79, p=0.0006).
  • Patients receiving tislelizumab demonstrated median progression-free survival (PFS) of 1.6 months compared to 2.1 months in chemotherapy.
  • Objective response rate (ORR) was 20.3% in tislelizumab-treated patients vs. 9.8% in chemotherapy.
  • Median duration of response (DOR) was 7.1 months in tislelizumab group vs. 4.0 months in chemotherapy.
  • A higher and more durable anti-tumor activity was seen in tislelizumab than chemotherapy.
  • Discontinuations due to treatment-related adverse events was lower in patients receiving tislelizumab (6.7%) compared to chemotherapy (13.8%).
  • Results were presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.
  • #ASCO21
