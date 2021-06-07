U.S. to weigh COVID-19 shots for children as vaccination drive reaches milestone

Covid-19 vaccination record card with vials and syringe.
Photo by Bill Oxford/iStock via Getty Images

  • The U.S. vaccine rollout against COVID-19 has reached a milestone with the administration of more than 300M doses since the immunization drive began in mid-December.
  • According to latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the country has administered ~301.6M doses as of Sunday.
  • Nearly 42% of the population have obtained both doses while ~52% of Americans have received at least one dose.
  • Meanwhile, an FDA expert panel is meeting this week to discuss the requirements necessary to allow the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children.
  • In a meeting scheduled for June 10, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will weigh in on the data needed for authorization and/or licensure of COVID-19 shots for use in pediatric populations, according to an FDA announcement.
  • Developers of COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the U.S.: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/ BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
  • In May, the FDA expanded the authorization for Pfizer/ BioNTech COVID-19 shot allowing its use in adolescents aged 12 to 15 years of age.
