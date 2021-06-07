Well Health Technologies to acquire MyHealth Partners for C$206M

Jun. 07, 2021 6:45 AM ETWELL Health Technologies Corp. (WLYYF)WLYYFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Well Health Technologies (OTCPK:WLYYF) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of MyHealth Partners for a total transaction value of C$206M plus a future conditional earn-out of up to C$60M.
  • MyHealth provides primary care, specialty care, telehealth services and accredited diagnostic health services from 48 locations across Ontario and has over 760 physicians and other healthcare professionals providing patient services.
  • Following the proposed acquisition of MyHealth, WELL will become the largest owner-operator of outpatient medical clinics in Canada providing primary, specialty and diagnostic healthcare services with 74 combined clinics.
  • Post-closing, MyHealth will become a WELL subsidiary and business unit and will be operated by its current staff led by Suresh Madan, who currently serves as MyHealth's CEO.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, the total consideration payable by Well is up to C$266.3M which will be paid by $82M in cash; $94.3M through the issuance of 9.6M common shares in the capital of the company at C$9.80/share, representing a 38.1% premium to the volume weighted average trading price of the company's shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
  • The transaction is fully funded via a combination of WELL shares, vendor takeback financing, and new senior credit facilities to be provided by a syndicate of banks led by The Royal Bank of Canada leveraging exclusively the collateral of the MyHealth asset itself.
  • Post transaction, the MyHealth acquisition is expected to generate proforma revenues of ~C$100M with EBITDA margins of ~20% in 2021 and upon closing, WELL’s combined revenue will be expected to approach C$400M and C$100M in EBITDA on a run-rate basis.
  • The deal reflects accretion of 20% and 28% on an EBITDA per share and revenue per share basis respectively with less than 5 percent dilution.
  • Closing of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including regulatory approvals from the TSX, and the Ontario Ministry of Health, which are currently expected to be obtained in Q3.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.