Well Health Technologies to acquire MyHealth Partners for C$206M
Jun. 07, 2021 6:45 AM ETWELL Health Technologies Corp. (WLYYF)WLYYFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Well Health Technologies (OTCPK:WLYYF) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of MyHealth Partners for a total transaction value of C$206M plus a future conditional earn-out of up to C$60M.
- MyHealth provides primary care, specialty care, telehealth services and accredited diagnostic health services from 48 locations across Ontario and has over 760 physicians and other healthcare professionals providing patient services.
- Following the proposed acquisition of MyHealth, WELL will become the largest owner-operator of outpatient medical clinics in Canada providing primary, specialty and diagnostic healthcare services with 74 combined clinics.
- Post-closing, MyHealth will become a WELL subsidiary and business unit and will be operated by its current staff led by Suresh Madan, who currently serves as MyHealth's CEO.
- Under the terms of the agreement, the total consideration payable by Well is up to C$266.3M which will be paid by $82M in cash; $94.3M through the issuance of 9.6M common shares in the capital of the company at C$9.80/share, representing a 38.1% premium to the volume weighted average trading price of the company's shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
- The transaction is fully funded via a combination of WELL shares, vendor takeback financing, and new senior credit facilities to be provided by a syndicate of banks led by The Royal Bank of Canada leveraging exclusively the collateral of the MyHealth asset itself.
- Post transaction, the MyHealth acquisition is expected to generate proforma revenues of ~C$100M with EBITDA margins of ~20% in 2021 and upon closing, WELL’s combined revenue will be expected to approach C$400M and C$100M in EBITDA on a run-rate basis.
- The deal reflects accretion of 20% and 28% on an EBITDA per share and revenue per share basis respectively with less than 5 percent dilution.
- Closing of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including regulatory approvals from the TSX, and the Ontario Ministry of Health, which are currently expected to be obtained in Q3.