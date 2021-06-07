Teladoc faces no imminent threat from Amazon: analysts
Jun. 07, 2021 TDOC AMWL AMZN
- The shares of telehealth providers Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL) came under pressure in reaction to news that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was planning to expand its telehealth offering Amazon Care nationwide this summer for its own employees.
- Amazon has partnered with employer health provider Crossover Health targeting in-person employee health clinics within a short distance of its staff members.
- With a target to expand the offering to other employers by year-end, the tech giant has already signed up its first client, Peloton-owned fitness equipment company Precor, in May.
- As the pandemic-driven benefit to the business wanes and the rivalry intensifies, Teladoc has lost more than a quarter in value in the year so far.
- However, the analysts from Piper Sandler and Cowen & Co rule out any immediate threat to its business model from Amazon’s entry.
- “Even Amazon would have to get the enterprise market on board one employer at a time, as it’s a highly fragmented market and that would take years,” Piper Sandler analyst Sean Wieland has told CNBC.
- “Also, it’s a significant lift to go from offering urgent care visits on demand to whole person health care,” Wieland added.
- Charles Rhyee from Cowen points to the untapped market available for existing telehealth providers.
- “…if you think about how many visits Teladoc will do this year, it’s 12 million to 13 million visits,” compared to an estimated one billion or more visits in the U.S. including those for mental health care.
- Teladoc at $140.00 per share implying eight times its forward revenue is higher than pre-COVID multiple when “people didn’t believe it was a real business.” Rhyee argues with a price target of $240.00 for the stock. It is a premium of ~63.7% to the last close.
- “The virtual care is not a stay-at-home phenomenon,” Teladoc CEO Jason Gorevic said recently adding “it’s here to stay.”