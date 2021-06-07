SpringWorks teams up with Seagen to evaluate nirogacestat combo in multiple myeloma
- SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) has collaborated with Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) to evaluate nirogacestat, SpringWorks’ investigational gamma secretase inhibitor, in combination with SEA-BCMA, Seagen’s investigational monoclonal antibody targeting B-cell maturation agent (BCMA), in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Seagen will sponsor and conduct the Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of the combination, and will assume all costs, other than manufacturing of nirogacestat and certain expenses related to intellectual property rights.
- Seagen and SpringWorks will also form a joint development committee to manage the clinical study, which is expected to commence in H2 2021.
- In addition to its ongoing collaborations with BCMA-directed therapies, SpringWorks is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial (the DeFi Trial) to evaluate nirogacestat as a monotherapy in adults with progressing desmoid tumors.