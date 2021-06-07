SpringWorks teams up with Seagen to evaluate nirogacestat combo in multiple myeloma

Jun. 07, 2021 6:44 AM ETSpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX), SGENSWTX, SGENBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) has collaborated with Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) to evaluate nirogacestat, SpringWorks’ investigational gamma secretase inhibitor, in combination with SEA-BCMA, Seagen’s investigational monoclonal antibody targeting B-cell maturation agent (BCMA), in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Seagen will sponsor and conduct the Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of the combination, and will assume all costs, other than manufacturing of nirogacestat and certain expenses related to intellectual property rights.
  • Seagen and SpringWorks will also form a joint development committee to manage the clinical study, which is expected to commence in H2 2021.
  • In addition to its ongoing collaborations with BCMA-directed therapies, SpringWorks is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial (the DeFi Trial) to evaluate nirogacestat as a monotherapy in adults with progressing desmoid tumors.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.