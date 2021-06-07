Lion Electric appoints Francois Beaulieu as Chief Information Officer
Jun. 07, 2021 6:46 AM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV)CIO, LEVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has named Francois Beaulieu as Chief Information Officer, effective today.
- Marc Bedard, CEO and Founder of Lion Electric said, "As Lion continues to expand in all directions – including everything from our product portfolio to vehicle and battery manufacturing, not to mention our employee base – having a unified approach for our information systems under the guidance of an experienced leader like Francois is key."
- Most recently, Mr. Beaulieu served as a strategic technology advisor for Efico's CIO on Demand service.