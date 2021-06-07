AstraZeneca signs deal with NetScientific for COVID-19 test

Jun. 07, 2021 6:46 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)AZNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

AstraZeneca production plant
Photo by Roland Magnusson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with British life sciences company NetScientific for worldwide commercialization of its COVID-19 test, Reuters reports.
  • Per the terms of the deal, NetScientific's wholly-owned unit ProAxsis will be responsible for completing validation and global commercialization of AstraZeneca's SARS-CoV-2 serology ELISA.
  • In return, AstraZeneca will be entitled to a royalty fee on future global net sales of the assay.
  • The blood-based ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) is conducted using a sample taken from a finger prick. It is highly suited for antibody analyses in large populations, according to AstraZeneca.
  • "The assay could, if fully validated, potentially attract a substantial market," noted NetScientific CEO.
  • AstraZeneca, the developer of one of the world’s most widely used COVID-19 vaccines is eying the development of booster shots, the company CEO Pascal Soriot revealed recently.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.