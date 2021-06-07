Ault Global to increase its power capacity at its Michigan technology data center
- Ault Global Holdings (NYSE:DPW) is likely to make additional investment in Ault Alliance (wholly-owned subsidiary) to expand its technology data center infrastructure in southern Michigan and increase the power capacity to 28MW.
- The technology data center to provide cloud, high density (Bitcoin and Ethereum Mining), and Enterprise data center services.
- The Company’s decision to expedite the timing of its financing in the technology data center was driven by an uptick in demand for high-density computing due to improved business conditions.
- At 50% capacity, The technology data center is expected to generate annual gross revenues between $54 million and $64 million.
