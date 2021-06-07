Navistar discloses cybersecurity incident
Jun. 07, 2021 6:57 AM ETNAVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) discloses that the company learned of a credible potential cybersecurity threat to its information technology system.
- The company says it launched an investigation after learning of the incident and undertook immediate action in accordance with its cybersecurity response plan. Those actions included employing containment protocols to mitigate the impact of the potential threat, engaging internal and third-party information technology security and forensics experts to assess the impact on the IT system. Navistar says the IT System continues to be fully operational.
- Navistar received a claim that certain data had been extracted from the company’s IT System on May 31.
- Law enforcement is aware of the cybersecurity incident and the countermeasures against the attack are ongoing.
- SEC Form 8-K
- Shares of Navistar are down 0.05% in premarket trading.
- Navistar shareholders approved the acquisition deal with Traton in March 2.