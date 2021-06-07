Navistar discloses cybersecurity incident

Jun. 07, 2021 6:57 AM ETNAVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Freightliner Semi Tractor Trailer Trucks Lined up for Sale. Freightliner is owned by Daimler.
Photo by jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) discloses that the company learned of a credible potential cybersecurity threat to its information technology system.
  • The company says it launched an investigation after learning of the incident and undertook immediate action in accordance with its cybersecurity response plan. Those actions included employing containment protocols to mitigate the impact of the potential threat, engaging internal and third-party information technology security and forensics experts to assess the impact on the IT system. Navistar says the IT System continues to be fully operational.
  • Navistar received a claim that certain data had been extracted from the company’s IT System on May 31.
  • Law enforcement is aware of the cybersecurity incident and the countermeasures against the attack are ongoing.
  • SEC Form 8-K
  • Shares of Navistar are down 0.05% in premarket trading.
  • Navistar shareholders approved the acquisition deal with Traton in March 2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.