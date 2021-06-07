Avivagen announces proposed extension of warrants, grant of options
Jun. 07, 2021 7:04 AM ETAvivagen, Inc. (VIVXF)VIVXFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Avivagen (OTCQB:VIVXF) announces that it will be requesting approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of certain of its outstanding warrants.
- The warrants are exercisable to purchase 2.03M shares at $1.20/share and were originally issued on November 30, 2017, with expiry date of June 30, 2021 .
- Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and warrant agent consent, the new date of expiry for such warrants will be January 28, 2022 with all other terms of warrants to remain unchanged.
- Avivagen also announces that its board has approved the issuance of 200,000 options to an officer and director of the Corporation with a strike price of $0.50/share pursuant to the Corporation's option plan.
- The options form part of a total remuneration package for the recipient.