Civitas Resources to expand DJ Basin footprint via $1.3B Crestone deal - Reuters
Jun. 07, 2021 7:05 AM ETCivitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI)CIVIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Civitas Resources, which is being formed through the merger of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and Extraction Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:XOG), is set to acquire Crestone Peak Resources for $1.3B including debt, with an announcement expected as soon as today, Reuters reports.
- An acquisition of Crestone would expand the merged company's already leading position in Colorado's DJ Basin.
- Civitas would use its own shares as currency to pay Crestone's owners, including the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and investment firm The Broe Group, according to the report.
- Update: The deal is confirmed.
- Bonanza Creek and Extraction said last month that their merger would create Colorado's first carbon neutral oil and gas producer.