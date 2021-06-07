Jeff Bezos to fly on first Blue Origin human test flight
Jun. 07, 2021 7:08 AM ETBlue Origin (BORGN), SPCESPCE, BORGN, AMZNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor90 Comments
- Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos announces on Instagram that he and his brother Mark will join the Blue Origin (BORGN) auction winner on New Shepard's first human flight on July 20.
- Bezos indicates he has dreamed of space travel since he was five years old.
- Bidding is underway now to join Bezos and his brother on the spaceflight. Blue Origin says auction bidding is already at $2.8M with nearly 6K participants across 143 countries participating.
- Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) have been active in the past after Blue Origin developments. Notably, Virgin Galactic has soared since its last test flight.
- Earlier reports indicated that flight pricing for future Blue Origin space jaunts could exceed $500K per seat.