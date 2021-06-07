Seabed selects Velodyne Lidar sensors for mobile mapping system
Jun. 07, 2021 7:10 AM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)VLDRBy: SA News Team
- Seabed B.V., which specializes in high-quality equipment for offshore surveying and dredging, has chosen Velodyne's (NASDAQ:VLDR) Puck™ sensors for its lidar mobile mapping system.
- “We selected Velodyne’s Puck because it produces the high quality, consistent data our customers need,” said Elice Collewijn, General Manager, Seabed, which is based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. “The Puck has demonstrated outstanding reliability and power efficiency while operating in severe offshore situations. The sensor allows us to capture vital, high-resolution data to accurately measure and analyze marine environments.”
- Press Release