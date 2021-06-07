Progressive stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrades to Underperform
- Progressive (NYSE:PGR) stock slides 1.4% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Phillips downgrades the P&C insurer's shares to Underweight from In Line due to looming margin pressure.
- As more people hit the road, accident frequency is bound to increase. On top of that, elevated car repair costs "will become more taxing on margins from here," Phillips writes in a note to clients.
- And with PGR's rates staying roughly flat, the analyst expects deteriorating margins "well into this year."
- In addition, the company's increasing mix of homeowners' business will add to its catastrophe risk.
- Reduces 2021 EPS estimate to $5.03 from $6.02, or 14% below consensus of $5.82.
- Phillips's Underweight rating is more bearish than the Neutral Quant rating and diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Neutral (5 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 7 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
