Progressive stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrades to Underperform

Jun. 07, 2021 The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

  • Progressive (NYSE:PGR) stock slides 1.4% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Phillips downgrades the P&C insurer's shares to Underweight from In Line due to looming margin pressure.
  • As more people hit the road, accident frequency is bound to increase. On top of that, elevated car repair costs "will become more taxing on margins from here," Phillips writes in a note to clients.
  • And with PGR's rates staying roughly flat, the analyst expects deteriorating margins "well into this year."
  • In addition, the company's increasing mix of homeowners' business will add to its catastrophe risk.
  • Reduces 2021 EPS estimate to $5.03 from $6.02, or 14% below consensus of $5.82.
  • Phillips's Underweight rating is more bearish than the Neutral Quant rating and diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Neutral (5 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 7 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
  • See why SA contributor Alexander Steinberg says PGR's valuation, as of May 11, implies growth for year to come.
