Novartis reports interim iptacopan data in mid-stage C3 glomerulopathy study

Jun. 07, 2021 7:13 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)NVSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces positive new interim Phase II data showing iptacopan (LNP023) improved estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) slope and stabilized kidney function in patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) treated with iptacopan.
  • Furthermore, seven C3G patients who received iptacopan for up to 25 weeks in a long-term extension study showed ongoing eGFR stabilization, suggesting extended iptacopan may prolong the time to, or even potentially prevent, the development of kidney failure.
  • The data were presented at the 58th ERA-EDTA Congress held virtually from June 5–8, 2021.
  • Earlier, the company iptacopan met primary endpoint in Phase II primary IgA nephropathy study.
