MGIC Investment delinquent loan inventory fell ~6% in May
Jun. 07, 2021 7:15 AM ETMGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)MTGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MGIC Investment's (NYSE:MTG) inventory of delinquent loans decreased by 5.7% in May to 45,101 delinquent inventory at month-end vs. 47,285 at the beginning.
- The percentage of new delinquency notices in forbearance was 37% in May vs. 46% in April and 42% in March.
- The percentage of primary delinquency inventory in forbearance was 61% in May vs. 60% in April and 58% in March.
- The number of forbearance plans declined by 71K, or 3.2%, according to Black Knight's McDash Flash. Forbearance Tracker.
