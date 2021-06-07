Vulcan Materials buys U.S. Concrete in $1.3B deal
- U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) +13.1% pre-market on news that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has agreed to acquire the company for $74/share in cash, a ~30% premium to Friday's closing price, which represents a total equity value of $1.29B.
- Vulcan says the acquisition of U.S. Concrete's portfolio - which includes 27 aggregates operations serving California, Texas and the northeast U.S. that shipped 12.6M tons in 2020 - represents a natural addition to its business.
- "U.S. Concrete is an important Vulcan customer in a number of key areas, and this transaction is a logical and exciting step in our growth strategy as we further bolster our geographic footprint," Vulcan Chairman and CEO Tom Hill says.
- U.S. Concrete was described as "one of North America's leading producers of concrete and aggregates," with "remarkable growth rates thanks to significant capital investments," in Leo Nelissen's bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.