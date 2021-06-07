AMC stock will stay in Russell 2000, skewing the top: At the Open

Low angle view of the exterior of an AMC movie theater on a sunny day.
Photo by Colleen Michaels/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) will remain the top-weighted stock in the Russell 2000 (RTY) (NYSEARCA:IWM) when the index rebalances on June 25.
  • AMC is seeing a very modest move by its standards, down 0.8% premarket.
  • "The one confusing part of the Russell rebalancing is that FTSE Russell determines size and inclusion based on May 7 prices, thus the top and bottom ends of the indexes today reflect appreciation/depreciation of stocks over the last month," Jefferies equity strategist Steven G. DeSanctis writes in a note today.
  • "This certainly skews the Russell 2000, as today's top end stands at $21.5B, AMC, while the May 7th breakpoint came in at $7.3B," DeSanctis says "The interest item is after AMC, the next-largest name in the new index stands at $8.1B (which is Ovinitiv (NYSE:OVV))."

  • He highlights:
  1. The Russell 2000 weighted average market cap falls $700M to $3.2B, but the median rises to $1.3B. "We see modest sector shifts with the notable change being a drop of 2.8% for Discretionary (-1.5% for Hotels, Restaurant, & Leisure), while Health Care's weight should increase by 2.1% and Energy by 1.1%."
  2. The Russell 2000 Growth (NYSEARCA:IWO) weighted-average market cap falls $800M to $3.5B. "Health Care's weight falls by 2.1% with all of it and then some occurring in Biotech, as the industry weighs in at 12.9%. Cyclicals will make a bigger impact on benchmark with Energy bulking up by 1.8%.and Fin'ls by 0.9% (Banks +0.5%). Tech sees almost no change in weight at 20.8%, as Software weighs in at 10.1%."
  3. The Russell 2000 Value (NYSEARCA:IWN) sees "bigger changes ... than in Growth with Discretionary slimming down by 5.8%, as many names in the group are moving up to the Russell 1000, while Health Care gains 4.6%, +3.3% to 5.7% for Biotech, and Real Estate sees an increase of 2.5% and weighs in at 10.9%."
  • Taking into account all the additions and deletions to all FTSE Russell indexes, Jefferies lists the top 10 stocks for buying pressure and selling pressure by dollars.
  • Buying pressure: Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), Unity Software (NYSE:U).
  • Selling pressure: Linde (NYSE:LIN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR), KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC), Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
  • AMC trading was limited again over the weekend.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.