Similarweb gets bullish start at Citi on reopening tailwind

Jun. 07, 2021 7:22 AM ETSimilarweb Ltd. (SMWB)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Citing the tailwind from increasing enterprise digitization, Citi initiates coverage of web analytics firm Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) with a Buy rating and $32 price target.
  • The firm likes SMWB's "differentiated suite of alternative data assets, which target a variety of non-technical users."
  • Citi expects near-term growth reacceleration due to the economic reopening and increased go-to-market investments. For the longer view, there's an "opportunity for a lucrative margin profile given the high profitability tendency for data businesses."
  • Other SMWB initiations as the quiet period expires: JMP Securities, Outperform rating and $29 price target; Barclays, Equal-Weight and $24; Jefferies, Hold and $23; JPMorgan, Overweight and $31; William Blair, Outperform.
  • Similarweb shares are up nearly 1% pre-market to $21.98.
  • Similarweb went public last month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.