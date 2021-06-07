Similarweb gets bullish start at Citi on reopening tailwind
Jun. 07, 2021 7:22 AM ETSimilarweb Ltd. (SMWB)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Citing the tailwind from increasing enterprise digitization, Citi initiates coverage of web analytics firm Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) with a Buy rating and $32 price target.
- The firm likes SMWB's "differentiated suite of alternative data assets, which target a variety of non-technical users."
- Citi expects near-term growth reacceleration due to the economic reopening and increased go-to-market investments. For the longer view, there's an "opportunity for a lucrative margin profile given the high profitability tendency for data businesses."
- Other SMWB initiations as the quiet period expires: JMP Securities, Outperform rating and $29 price target; Barclays, Equal-Weight and $24; Jefferies, Hold and $23; JPMorgan, Overweight and $31; William Blair, Outperform.
- Similarweb shares are up nearly 1% pre-market to $21.98.
- Similarweb went public last month.