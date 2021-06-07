Macquarie Infrastructure offloads Atlantic Aviation business to KKR for $4.48B

Jun. 07, 2021 7:26 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), MICBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) and KKR (NYSE:KKR) inked definitive agreement wherein the former will sell its Atlantic Aviation business to the latter for $4.48B in cash and assumed debt and reorganization obligations.
  • Purchase price indicates a multiple of Atlantic Aviation's EBITDA of 16.2 times and MIC expects to receive $3.525B on transaction closure post reorganization of MIC into a limited liability company (approved by MIC shareholders).
  • Sale expected to close in Q4 wherein MIC seeks approval at a special shareholders meeting to be conducted soon.
  • Investment by KKR is through its Global Infrastructure Investors and Core Investments strategies.
  • Operating one of the largest networks of fixed base operations in the U.S., Atlantic Aviation provides a range of critical services to the private aviation sector.
  • The sale will lead to cash proceeds of ~$3.298B being available for distribution to unitholders after a disposition payment by MIH to MIC's external manager of ~$227M.
  • Post transaction closure, MIH board is expected to authorize a cash distribution of ~$37.35/unit.
  • MIC shares trading 7.9% higher premarket to $37.75 which is ahead of its 52-week high price of $35.61, while KKR shares are up 1.5%.
