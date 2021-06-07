Fisker aims to sell climate neutral vehicle by 2027
Jun. 07, 2021 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) says it will target producing a climate neutral vehicle by 2027.
- The company does not plan to purchase offsets to achieve the ESG goal. Instead, Fisker seeks to utilize only climate neutral materials in products and use only climate neutral services to support the business.
- "We plan to radically disrupt the mobility industry by setting an ambitious goal for ourselves," notes Fisker Chairman/ CEO Henrik Fisker.
- The company says it recognizes the challenges of producing and delivering products without creating greenhouse gas emissions. The supply chains of suppliers and logistics partners may contain offsets to achieve climate neutrality."
- In an effort to achieve the goal, Fisker will continuously analyze, study, measure and innovate all five phases of a vehicle life cycle.
- Shares of Fisker are up 1.88% premarket to $16.22.
- Fisker trades above its 200-day moving average.
