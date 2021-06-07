Lightspeed to buy Ecwid and NuORDER to unify commerce ecosystem and ignite business creation
Jun. 07, 2021 7:29 AM ETLightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)LSPDBy: SA News Team13 Comments
- Lightspeed (NASDAQ:LSPD) will acquire Ecwid for a total estimated consideration of ~$500 million ($175 million in cash and $325 million by issuing subordinate voting shares of Lightspeed).
- The purchase price for NuORDER is ~$425 million ($212.5 million in cash and $212.5 million by issuing subordinate voting shares of Lightspeed).
- The acquisition to accelerate Lightspeed's transformation to a complete commerce platform for businesses throughout the world.
- The deals, subject to customary closing conditions and post-closing working capital adjustment, are expected to close during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- After closing the acquisitions of Ecwid and NuORDER, Lightspeed will serve as the technology partner of choice for hundreds of thousands of customer locations and thousands of suppliers worldwide.
- The closing of the two acquisitions are not contingent on each other.
- Press Release