Lightspeed to buy Ecwid and NuORDER to unify commerce ecosystem and ignite business creation

  • Lightspeed (NASDAQ:LSPD) will acquire Ecwid for a total estimated consideration of ~$500 million ($175 million in cash and $325 million by issuing subordinate voting shares of Lightspeed).
  • The purchase price for NuORDER is ~$425 million ($212.5 million in cash and $212.5 million by issuing subordinate voting shares of Lightspeed).
  • The acquisition to accelerate Lightspeed's transformation to a complete commerce platform for businesses throughout the world.
  • The deals, subject to customary closing conditions and post-closing working capital adjustment, are expected to close during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • After closing the acquisitions of Ecwid and NuORDER, Lightspeed will serve as the technology partner of choice for hundreds of thousands of customer locations and thousands of suppliers worldwide.
  • The closing of the two acquisitions are not contingent on each other.
  • Press Release
