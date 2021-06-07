G-III Apparel shares dazzle on Q1 earnings topper and FY2022 outlook above consensus
Jun. 07, 2021 7:31 AM ETG-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)GIIIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) shares up 5.7% premarket on Q1 earnings beat and guiding FY2022 above consensus mark.
- The company reported net sales growth of 28.3% with gross margin rate improved 690 bps to 37.6%.
- Inventory down 30.7% to $346.67M.
- The company ended the quarter with cash and credit facility availability of approximately $860M.
- The company has completed the restructuring of its retail operations segment and has closed the Wilsons Leather and G.H. Bass stores.
- Q2 Guidance: Net sales: $460M vs. consensus of $487.7M; Diluted EPS: $0.03-$0.13 vs. $0.06 consensus
- FY2022 Guidance: Net sales: $2.57B vs. consensus of $2.54B; Net income: $125M-$135M; Diluted EPS: $2.60-$2.70 vs. $2.37 consensus.