Health Canada approves AbbVie's RINVOQ for treatment of psoriatic arthritis
Jun. 07, 2021 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces that Health Canada has approved RINVOQ (upadacitinib, 15 mg) for the treatment of certain adults with active psoriatic arthritis ((PsA)), a debilitating disease that can cause severe pain.
- The approval of the oral, once-daily selective and reversible JAK inhibitor allows its use in PsA patients who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to methotrexate or other Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs ((DMARDs)).
- The approval was supported by data from two late-stage studies in which RINVOQ met the primary endpoint of ACR20 response at week 12 versus placebo.
- The FDA had extended the review of RINVOQ's sNDA in psoriatic arthritis by three months with a decision now expected in late Q2, in March.
- Shares marginally up during premarket trading.